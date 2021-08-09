My google-fu is weak, and do yall have any personal experience and / or personal recommendations?



I need a remote controlled HDMI switch (4K compatible). Not (necessarily) looking for the cheapest option.



I would like one HDMI cable feeding the TV from a remote location and the sound will be from a Sonos sound bar. So I do not need a full receiver. If that is the best option is to get a receiver and just use it for the HDMI switching, then so be it.