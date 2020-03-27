I need a digital preamp (optical in, variable RCA out, volume control)

So I'm pretty happy with my 2.1 system in terms of sound performance.
(see: https://hardforum.com/threads/anyon...eo-any-regrets.1981603/page-5#post-1044490735)
My issue is that the Headphone Amp I'm using is a little cumbersome to switch from HP Amp to Line Out (speakers)
Additionally, the relative volume of the speakers is much higher than the headphones and the volume knob is very slow.
Further, some EQ and sound settings work well for headphones, but not for speakers.
In short, while it physically works, there is a lot of friction and hassle.
I'm looking for a high quality, half width, DAC/Preamp - at a minimum, I want an optical in and a variable RCA out to my power amp.
If it has bluetooth input and supports Amazon HD, all the better.
From what I can tell, the Denon HEOS Preamp will do this:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00VKCGZNI/
The volume controls are unusual but I think they would be just fine for a desktop preamp:
It has a lot of features that appeal to me, but I'm not sure how good the sound quality is (guessing it's fine)
Another option is the Marantz HD DAC1:
https://www.accessories4less.com/ma...hd-dac1-headphone-amplifier-w/dac-mode/1.html
Finally, Yamaha has the WXC-50 which seems decent, but the reviews suggest some of the wireless features are fussy:
https://www.amazon.com/Yamaha-Audio-Component-Preamplifier-Silver/dp/B01EI6DQS4/
However, it can run vertical as well as horizontal.
Anyway, I'm going to run an optical switch to my current Monolith HPA and also to the Preamp so I can run them independently.
Anyone have any other ideas or suggestions?
