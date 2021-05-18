I have one free GTA V key for the Rockstar Launcher, first one to PM gets it!

I accidentally bought a key for the wrong launcher, and all my buddies already have the game, so im offering it up for free here. Alternatively if anyone has a steam key they dont need and would be kind enough to trade with me, that would be great too.



PM me for key, first one to ask gets it, though please dont get the key just to re-sell it, the intention is for someone who wants the game but doesnt own it to be able to get a copy.



Thank you,

Smoblikat