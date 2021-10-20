I had buyers remourse. Cancelled my MBP 14" order :(

And ordered the 16" instead !!!

I didn't realize th 16" was only $200 more. I had to correct this mistake !!!

A warning though: After the increase in Taxes and AppleCare (There is a $121 price increase to $399 for the 16" for some reason. 2" of screen can't cause all of that) the actual total increases by $500 to $3900.

1634733806867.png
 
ZodaEX said:
waste of money
As somebody who likes to record externally in ProRes on my Atomos... These new MacBook Pros are going to be a significant upgrade with the built-in ProRes decoder/encoder accelerators on the SoC. Having a 1000nit-sustained display is going to be great for HLG workflows too. These are going to be such a huge win for creatives.

Outside of gaming and Windows-only apps, I don't think there's any laptop that offers the combination of features/performance/efficiency that these new MacBook Pro can provide.
 
wicktr0n_ said:
As somebody who likes to record externally in ProRes on my Atomos... These new MacBook Pros are going to be a significant upgrade with the built-in ProRes decoder/encoder accelerators on the SoC. Having a 1000nit-sustained display is going to be great for HLG workflows too. These are going to be such a huge win for creatives.

Outside of gaming and Windows-only apps, I don't think there's any laptop that offers the combination of features/performance/efficiency that these new MacBook Pro can provide.
Can't you just upgrade the GPU for that, or are they unable to be upgraded?
 
ZodaEX said:
Can't you just upgrade the GPU for that, or are they unable to be upgraded?
Unable to be upgraded after specc'ing during purchase.

1) It's Apple, they've been cutting off tinkerers for years
2) It's an SoC, rather than discrete CPU/GPU, so it's all a single, soldered, and un-socketed package on the logic board
 
If I used a laptop as my main computer, I'd have gone with the MBP 16, too. I just wanted a good road warrior machine, so the base model MBP 14 M1 Pro was the right choice. I probably could have gotten by just fine with the M1 Air, but to get 16GB I had to add $200 thus raising the price to $1449. For the extra $450 I'll get the XDR 120hz display, MagSafe, all the new ports, and the more powerful/future-proof M1 Pro.

I considered waiting for the 2022 M2 Air, but I really don't like the color choices and white keyboard. The colors look like they were chosen by a kindergarten finger painting class. I had white key caps on my desktop PC's mech keyboard. They looked cool, but required constant cleaning. Same for the keys on my 2020 Dell XPS 13 Arctic White.
 
Don't forget ram and SSD are all SOC. None of it is upgradeable afterwards. So buy the model that will last you and don't try to cheap out.
 
ZodaEX said:
waste of money
Not even, when other comparable laptops cost similar as well. Once the performance tests of this come out, you will see how nothing can touch it. That M1 chip is a beast.

Why do you continue to post negative in posts like this on it? Because you can't afford it or something?
 
NIZMOZ said:
Not even, when other comparable laptops cost similar as well. Once the performance tests of this come out, you will see how nothing can touch it. That M1 chip is a beast.

Why do you continue to post negative in posts like this on it? Because you can't afford it or something?
I thought it was possible to get the prores hardware encoder without buying a whole new MacBook, however I was mistaken. I learned something today, thank you
 
NIZMOZ said:
Not even, when other comparable laptops cost similar as well. Once the performance tests of this come out, you will see how nothing can touch it. That M1 chip is a beast.

Why do you continue to post negative in posts like this on it? Because you can't afford it or something?
He's not happy in life so he wants everyone else to be miserable with him.
 
