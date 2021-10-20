I had buyers remourse. Cancelled my MBP 14" order :(

If I used a laptop as my main computer, I'd have gone with the MBP 16, too. I just wanted a good road warrior machine, so the base model MBP 14 M1 Pro was the right choice. I probably could have gotten by just fine with the M1 Air, but to get 16GB I had to add $200 thus raising the price to $1449. For the extra $450 I'll get the XDR 120hz display, MagSafe, all the new ports, and the more powerful/future-proof M1 Pro.



I considered waiting for the 2022 M2 Air, but I really don't like the color choices and white keyboard. The colors look like they were chosen by a kindergarten finger painting class. I had white key caps on my desktop PC's mech keyboard. They looked cool, but required constant cleaning. Same for the keys on my 2020 Dell XPS 13 Arctic White.