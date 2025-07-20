I got a 14600k!

Well, I pulled the plug today on a 14600k. Why that and not the Microcenter 7700x bundle? Because I ended up paying $20 more than that for some much nicer ram (ddr5 7200 cl34) and a way nice motherboard. (Refurb ROG z790-e), and the 14600k from what I could tell is pretty comparable in gaming, and then better in multithread.



My thoughts so far:

CPU-

I'm glad I stuck with an i5. I notice that the more reasonable turbo clock of 5.3ghz keeps voltages pretty in-check at stock, and so far with undervolting I can keep my all core p core turbo at 5.3 ghz at 1.09v and the stock power limits. Also, the i5 was kind of the sweet spot at $180, the 12600kf was $120, but that has lower clocks and half the e cores, also, a worse memory controller, which is what I assume prevents 12th gen from being on my motherboard's QVL list for my ram kit. Overall, I just wanted to hit the sweet spot, and, I'd say I did for this socket. My temps are nice as well, as with the stock 180w power limit, I basically hold at like 77c on my hottest core with the default motherboard fan curve. Also, I would add that I have a warranty on this CPU until 2030!



RAM-

This deal was great. It was Teamgroup T-Force Xtreem 7200 CL34 32gb kit for $65... which is significantly cheaper than even the "one step beyond JDEC nonsense" DDR5-6000 CL36 kits. Why was it so cheap...? I think because it was pink. The heatspreaders are pink. No matter- I do not care about asthetic that much in the first place, and my Deepcool AK620 covers the heatspreaders anyway



Motherboard-

This was a steal. It was Microcenter refurb, and wow, what a board this is. It for one, has a post code... It is really overbuilt, and, I looked up the original price for it and.... yeah.. I would have never, ever, ever have bought this board new. The fact that brand new, this board costed $500 (5/6 of the price of a 13/14900k) would make me think "who the hell would buy this?" Apparently me, when the board is 1/5 the price refurb.



I understand this motherboard is overkill, and it is the most high end board I have ever owned, but man, it is nice.



Anyway, so far, I am enjoying the upgrade, and I hope it lasts me!