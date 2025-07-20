  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
I got a 14600k!

Well, I pulled the plug today on a 14600k. Why that and not the Microcenter 7700x bundle? Because I ended up paying $20 more than that for some much nicer ram (ddr5 7200 cl34) and a way nice motherboard. (Refurb ROG z790-e), and the 14600k from what I could tell is pretty comparable in gaming, and then better in multithread.

My thoughts so far:
CPU-
I'm glad I stuck with an i5. I notice that the more reasonable turbo clock of 5.3ghz keeps voltages pretty in-check at stock, and so far with undervolting I can keep my all core p core turbo at 5.3 ghz at 1.09v and the stock power limits. Also, the i5 was kind of the sweet spot at $180, the 12600kf was $120, but that has lower clocks and half the e cores, also, a worse memory controller, which is what I assume prevents 12th gen from being on my motherboard's QVL list for my ram kit. Overall, I just wanted to hit the sweet spot, and, I'd say I did for this socket. My temps are nice as well, as with the stock 180w power limit, I basically hold at like 77c on my hottest core with the default motherboard fan curve. Also, I would add that I have a warranty on this CPU until 2030!

RAM-
This deal was great. It was Teamgroup T-Force Xtreem 7200 CL34 32gb kit for $65... which is significantly cheaper than even the "one step beyond JDEC nonsense" DDR5-6000 CL36 kits. Why was it so cheap...? I think because it was pink. The heatspreaders are pink. No matter- I do not care about asthetic that much in the first place, and my Deepcool AK620 covers the heatspreaders anyway

Motherboard-
This was a steal. It was Microcenter refurb, and wow, what a board this is. It for one, has a post code... It is really overbuilt, and, I looked up the original price for it and.... yeah.. I would have never, ever, ever have bought this board new. The fact that brand new, this board costed $500 (5/6 of the price of a 13/14900k) would make me think "who the hell would buy this?" Apparently me, when the board is 1/5 the price refurb.

I understand this motherboard is overkill, and it is the most high end board I have ever owned, but man, it is nice.

Anyway, so far, I am enjoying the upgrade, and I hope it lasts me!
 
I'm often hesitant with new tech. When LCD monitors came out, I stuck with CRTs for a while. When SSDs came out, I stuck with HDs for a while. Now I'm hesitating with hybrid CPUs. What do see as an advantage in hybrid CPUs?
 
