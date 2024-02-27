I dont get memory timings

Hi,

first off, I dont get all the settings of my memory but did and watched the stuff i could before postning.

My new pc has memory that are 6000Mhz (2x16G in dualchannel) and i have set them up as best i could but my latency is awful.Is there something i can change?
My cpu is -30 on PBO if that is important.

Any help is much appreciated!
 

looks fine to me. can you really tell the difference in nano seconds?!
 
I don't either, and frankly after trying for a few months I gave up and figured I'm fine just copying Buildzoid's suggestions (which I run now on my 6000CL30 Hynix kit).
 
pendragon1 said:
looks fine to me. can you really tell the difference in nano seconds?!
I dunno :)

well i cant I guess. I was running a 12 year old system before and kept improving setting but in the end it dont help offcourse.
What im trying to say is i like my stuff running as efficient and fast as i can, more bang for buck and I like to tweak stuff and learn more all the time.

But if it looks fine im good.
Thx!
 
Is the FSB at 100.1 mhz instead of 100mhz, just some typo of rounding error by the app, something wanted ?
 
LukeTbk said:
Is the FSB at 100.1 mhz instead of 100mhz, just some typo of rounding error by the app, something wanted ?
I set the memory timings a little different. Not 2000Mhz as you should but to 2066 (i belive) as suggested somewhere (prob. overclocking guy on youtube that do a ton of memory oc and is great) or if it was after some benchmarks i did. Honestly i dont remember anymore since i gone back and forth so much.
Would it be a prob.?
 
If you want to try stuff to have the timings down just for fun or others reason, seem like does a regular 100 FSB-3000 memory bus get you down to 70 ns...

Not that it is a problem, it is not particularly bad at all and your performance seem perfectly fine.
 
Kingmooze said:
What im trying to say is i like my stuff running as efficient and fast as i can, more bang for buck and I like to tweak stuff and learn more all the time.
i get that but your never going to notice the difference unless you like playing benchmarks.
 
I like benching, but it was a long time ago and just intel cpu. God im old...

Thank you guys for checking my post! I will do some reading and see if i can learn more just for the fun of it but i feel satisfied for now.
 
