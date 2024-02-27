I dont get memory timings

Hi,
first off, I dont get all the settings of my memory but did and watched the stuff i could before postning.
My new pc has memory that are 6000Mhz (2x16G in dualchannel) and i have set them up as best i could but my latency is awful.Is there something i can change?
My cpu is -30 on PBO if that is important.
Any help is much appreciated!
