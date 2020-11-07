I could use a decent dungeon runner.

Getting the itch again for World of Warcraft. I see the expansion coming out in a few weeks. Been out of the loop for a year or so.



Only thing that really keeps me going back is the dungeon running. I'll roll a tank or healer for the fast queues, and bang away. Its not super stressful and kills some time. I hate professions. I hate quest lines. I hate queues. After a month, I get bored and move on. My days of committed raiding are over.



There any other games I could be missing? Tried The Witcher series, didn't stick. A FF game about six years ago, meh. I hate story lines. I hate games where you talk to someone and they give five options to answer. I just want a straight, run dungeons and get loot. Grim Dawn and Path of Exile I often return to, but wouldn't mind a 3D(?) game instead of the overhead 2D.



Single player preferred, but I'd make exceptions for multi. I'll probably just fall back into Warcraft again. Before I do, just poking around for some options.



Thanks.