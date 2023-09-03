I can't get into the BIOS or Windows Advanced Options with new Asus ROG PG329Q monitor connected

I wonder if anyone here has insight what the issue and solution could be.I've just bought an Asus PG329Q monitor, and when it's connected, I can't enter my PC's BIOS or Windows' Advanced Options screen (triggered by holding-down the Shift key while clicking Restart or Shut Down in Windows). When booting, the system completely skips over the BIOS as pressing or holding the Delete key has no effect, and boots straight into Windows. And Windows' Advanced Options screen is just a blank black screen. But when I connect my old monitor, an LG 32GK650F-B, I can both enter the BIOS and see the Advanced Options screen. It's just the Asus PG329Q that I can't enter the BIOS and enter the Advanced Options screen while using.The system motherboard is an Asus ROG STRIX X670E-A, and I'm having this issue with both of the BIOS versions I've tried, 1415 and 1602.It looks like lots of other people are having the same or a similar issue with entering their PC's BIOS and Advanced Options with Windows 11. And there are also a bunch of reports that sound like they could be the same issue with Windows 10.But again, I can enter both the BIOS (by holding down the Delete key while booting up), and enter the Windows Advanced Options menu normally using my old monitor (and can, from there, also reboot into the BIOS), but I can't do either when using my newly-bought Asus PG329Q monitor. I've tried different keyboards, and the issue persisted with the Asus PG329Q. But my old monitor, the LG 32GK650F-B, enter the BIOS fine with the same keyboards.My brother told me he had the same issue with his Asus mobo AM5 system, and that he fixed it by resetting the BIOS and removing the CMOS battery to clear things as best as possible, and then starting up fresh with the new monitor, and that fixed it for him. I tried that, and it still didn't work for me. Then I tried swapping the DisplayPort cables from my old and new monitors, and with the other DP cable, and then my new monitor was able to go into the BIOS and also the Windows Advanced Options menu a couple of times. But now it's gone back to doing the same thing as before.I also tried using an HDMI cable instead of a DP one, and it again wouldn't go into the BIOS or show Windows' Advanced Options (it's just a black screen). But I've found that pressing Space while at the black screen where the Advanced Options screen should be will restart the PC, and then it seems to pretty consistently show the ROG splash screen, pre-Windows loading (which doesn't happen when I do a cold boot, or a normal reset from within Windows). So, I tried holding the Delete key after I rebooted from Advanced Options (which I did by pressing Space at the black screen where Advanced Options should be displayed), and I ended up going into the BIOS. Then, while in the BIOS, I tried switching from HDMI to DP, and I got no signal. Then I tried switching back from DP to HDMI again, and also got no signal.