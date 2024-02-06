I can not get my center speaker to work with my L/R front speakers.

G

Gatecrasher3000

Gawd
Joined
Mar 18, 2013
Messages
568
So I recently added a powered center speaker to my 2.1 speaker setup, so I now have a 3.1 speaker setup (Front L/R, a center speaker, and sub). Connected to my Windows 11 box, using 3.5mm connections.

In windows its a complete random mix of what uses only uses my front L/R speakers, or what uses my center speaker:
- Chrome only uses my L/R
- Some movies in VLC only use my center and some only use my L/R
- Most games only uses my L/R
- Spotify desktop app only uses L/R
In some VLC movies I can change the audio track and it will switch between using only my center speaker, or only the L/R speakers, never all three.

In the speaker configuration settings within Windows I've tried many different options, like 5.1 surround, but then unchecked the rear speakers.
In the speaker properties setting I've tried many different enhancements, like speaker fill on/off, or channel phamtoming, none have helped.
If clicking on the 'test' icon within the speaker configuration window, my speakers are detected correctly, however it doesn't seem like those speaker settings are carried over to applications.

Do I just not understand how Windows handles speaker configurations, will my speakers ever work in unison?
If I had a full 5.1 speaker setup would some applications only work with the front L/R stereo speakers because that's how the applications was designed?

Any assistance would be huge, thanks.

Screenshot 2024-02-06 165537.png

Screenshot 2024-02-06 165612.png

Screenshot 2024-02-06 165652.png
 
finding 3.1 support seems to be like a needle in a hay stack. google says dolby atmos might be able to do a "virtual 3.1".
problem is that the audio chip has to support it. most are 2.0, 5.1 etc...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top