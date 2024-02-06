I can not get my center speaker to work with my L/R front speakers.

So I recently added a powered center speaker to my 2.1 speaker setup, so I now have a 3.1 speaker setup (Front L/R, a center speaker, and sub). Connected to my Windows 11 box, using 3.5mm connections.In windows its a complete random mix of what uses only uses my front L/R speakers, or what uses my center speaker:- Chrome only uses my L/R- Some movies in VLC only use my center and some only use my L/R- Most games only uses my L/R- Spotify desktop app only uses L/RIn some VLC movies I can change the audio track and it will switch between using only my center speaker, or only the L/R speakers, never all three.In the speaker configuration settings within Windows I've tried many different options, like 5.1 surround, but then unchecked the rear speakers.In the speaker properties setting I've tried many different enhancements, like speaker fill on/off, or channel phamtoming, none have helped.If clicking on the 'test' icon within the speaker configuration window, my speakers are detected correctly, however it doesn't seem like those speaker settings are carried over to applications.Do I just not understand how Windows handles speaker configurations, will my speakers ever work in unison?If I had a full 5.1 speaker setup would some applications only work with the front L/R stereo speakers because that's how the applications was designed?Any assistance would be huge, thanks.