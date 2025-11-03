  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
I am losing my mind!!!

mullet

mullet

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 19, 2004
Messages
2,799
I have been trying to find a monitor to upgrade to a 32" or a better 27" and all I see is OLED!

I game some gaming and also video editing and PS. I went to the local best buy to look at some OLED's and I have a feeling that my old grumpy ass isn't liking the text on these monitors, don't get me wrong I like the contrast ratio and refresh on the OLEDs and the price on some of them is fine and the burn in doesn't really concern me but I am not sure about the text and the fact I am on linux most of the time unless I am gaming. So I guess what I am asking is, is there a solid IPS panel out there that is worth a shit in the 32 to 27 range or should I just wait till OLED fixes the text issue?

Thanks for any help from a old grumpy dude.
 
