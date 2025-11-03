I am losing my mind!!!

I have been trying to find a monitor to upgrade to a 32" or a better 27" and all I see is OLED!



I game some gaming and also video editing and PS. I went to the local best buy to look at some OLED's and I have a feeling that my old grumpy ass isn't liking the text on these monitors, don't get me wrong I like the contrast ratio and refresh on the OLEDs and the price on some of them is fine and the burn in doesn't really concern me but I am not sure about the text and the fact I am on linux most of the time unless I am gaming. So I guess what I am asking is, is there a solid IPS panel out there that is worth a shit in the 32 to 27 range or should I just wait till OLED fixes the text issue?



Thanks for any help from a old grumpy dude.