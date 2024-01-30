I am looking for a new phone

Hikaru IchijoSL
I have a budget of $800 for a phone without tax.
I have a oneplus 6t right now.
I want a snapdragon processor.
Minimal OS changes. I hate added software I will never use.
I could care less about Ai.
A long OS upgrade would be nice. I keep a phone for 5-6 years. So 4 or more OS updates would be great.
Thanks for the advice.
