Hz changes on power up pc

So i have this wierd problem that is bumming me out... Sometimes when i power on my pc when i come home, so it could happend from a cold start on my pc. Then i notice my current screen settings has been changed to 32 hz and i can only choose 30-32 hz. When i shutdown the pc and boot up again, then i can choose all the hz up to 144 OC Im using a 2080 rtx ti aorus extreme card and a pg27uq 4 k asus monitor. with DP cable But this only happens sometimes when i boot up. So im guessing it could be something with power or "handshake" problem with the screen and gfx card. I changed the nvidia power option to max power under 3D settings. My settings is 3840 x 2160 - 98 hz - 10 bpc - Full RGB and it seems to work fine when it actualy boots up with these settings. I dont use HDR. The monitor and gfx card is brand new and all drivers are up to date. Has anyone else tryed this problem ? Could it be a cable problem ? " would it help buying a more expensive cable ? and what kind of dp cable should i go for ? Or could it be the power box to the monitor that seems defective ? Im uing the cables from asus that came with the monitor. I will show a screenshot next time it happens