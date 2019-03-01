Hz changes on power up pc

Discussion in 'Video Cards' started by Psycrow, Mar 1, 2019.

    Psycrow

    So i have this wierd problem that is bumming me out...

    Sometimes when i power on my pc when i come home, so it could happend from a cold start on my pc.
    Then i notice my current screen settings has been changed to 32 hz and i can only choose 30-32 hz.

    When i shutdown the pc and boot up again, then i can choose all the hz up to 144 OC


    Im using a 2080 rtx ti aorus extreme card and a pg27uq 4 k asus monitor. with DP cable
    But this only happens sometimes when i boot up. So im guessing it could be something with power or "handshake"
    problem with the screen and gfx card.

    I changed the nvidia power option to max power under 3D settings.

    My settings is 3840 x 2160 - 98 hz - 10 bpc - Full RGB and it seems to work fine when it actualy boots up
    with these settings. I dont use HDR.

    The monitor and gfx card is brand new and all drivers are up to date.

    Has anyone else tryed this problem ?

    Could it be a cable problem ? " would it help buying a more expensive cable ? and what kind of dp cable should i go for ?
    Or could it be the power box to the monitor that seems defective ?
    Im uing the cables from asus that came with the monitor.

    I will show a screenshot next time it happens
     
    Psycrow, Mar 1, 2019
    cybereality

    Probably worth getting a new cable of the latest standard.
     
    cybereality, Mar 1, 2019
    Psycrow

    Can you recommend me a brand or type of dp cable ?
     
    Psycrow, Mar 2, 2019
    cybereality

    cybereality, Mar 2, 2019
    Psycrow

    I dont think i can use em..its 4 k 60 hz only
     
    Psycrow, Mar 2, 2019
    cybereality

    Ah, must have missed that you were at 144Hz 4K. That's probably why.
     
    cybereality, Mar 2, 2019
    Psycrow

    Yup :p
     
    Psycrow, Mar 2, 2019
    pippenainteasy

    Displayport signal is all about cable thickness; it's just copper cable. The 1.4 cables are 28 gauge (awg) are rated for 9.8 feet. Beyond that it's best to have a 26 or 24 gauge cable. It's important to get a cable that is certified by VESA so you know it does not have live pins where it should not (common issue with un-certified cables is live 20 pin which can damage monitors and GPUs).

    Typically when you are getting a weak signal you will get flickering or random black outs. It doesn't seem to be the problem you are having. You can certainly try for a thicker gauge cable but it's no guarantee it will fix your issue.
     
    pippenainteasy, Mar 3, 2019
    cybereality

    One other thing to try, may sound silly, but just not turning your computer off.

    Just put it into sleep mode when you're done and see if that helps.
     
    cybereality, Mar 3, 2019
    primetime

    just unplug and replug the cable for time being
     
    primetime, Mar 3, 2019
    Nenu

    I dont think this is a cable issue because the renegotiation of refresh rate is way extreme.
    It is proven the cable can operate at 144Hz because the op successfully uses that. *** edit it appears this is not the case so the cable is still suspect
    If the cable was suspect it might occasionally fail at 144Hz and work ok at 120Hz, most certainly at 60Hz.
    But it drops all the way to 30Hz.
    Something else is afoot, maybe a bad connection to the cable, an internal mfring issue in the display or gfx card (ie bad solder joint) or a faulty component.

    Does room temp affect whether the first power on is successful?
    Does the problem ever occur after components have warmed up?
     
    Nenu, Mar 3, 2019
    cybereality

    cybereality, Mar 3, 2019
    sirmonkey1985

    out of curiousity when you start up your computer can you pull up with the refresh rate is set at on the monitor in the OSD while the systems booting to see if it's stuck at 30hz from the moment the system starts or if it switches to 30hz when windows starts? would give you a better idea if it's software vs hardware being the issue.
     
    sirmonkey1985, Mar 3, 2019
    Psycrow

    "Does room temp affect whether the first power on is successful? I dont think so. I have the same temp and i dont even use the heater atm"
    "Does the problem ever occur after components have warmed up? it seems to happen only random times when i turn on the pc from a cold start..the 3 last days has been fine so far. Booted up with my current settings using 98 hz 10 bit full rgb 4k res."

    "out of curiousity when you start up your computer can you pull up with the refresh rate is set at on the monitor in the OSD while the systems booting to see if it's stuck at 30hz from the moment the system starts or if it switches to 30hz when windows starts? would give you a better idea if it's software vs hardware being the issue."

    Im not sure what you mean, but i cant set any hz rate in the osd. I can only choose to OC to 144 hz but its disabled sinze i dont use 144 atm. Activating the osd while bootup show 4k res 60 hz until it loads windows where it changes to 4k 98 hz

    Also newegg dosent show me any cable since i live in denmark EU
    Should i i try ask for a thick cable then
     
    Psycrow, Mar 3, 2019
    Psycrow

    Psycrow, Mar 4, 2019
    Nenu

    If you want 144Hz you had best ask them.

    Regarding the problem, I recommend getting in touch with the monitor mfr to discuss the issue.
    They are best placed to advise what should happen next.
     
    Nenu, Mar 4, 2019
    Psycrow

    I tryed with different new display port cable and its the same problem..sometimes when i reboot then my hz is changes to 30 hz and i can only choose 24-30 hz,
    When i reboot again then everything is fine again using 98 hz HDR..this happen slike 1 out of 5-10 reboots
     
    Psycrow, Apr 18, 2019
    Nenu

    Too little information.
     
    Nenu, Apr 18, 2019
    Brian_B

    Sounds like an EDID issue, and would require a firmware/software update on the monitor and/or GPU.
     
    Brian_B, Apr 18, 2019
    Elmy

    Elmy, Apr 19, 2019
    Armenius

    I recently started having this issue with my PG27UQ, only it would get stuck on 82 Hz and limited RGB. Simply power cycling the monitor will fix it. I used to let the monitor just go into standby mode when I turned my PC off, but I also started turning the monitor off and I haven't had this issue since.
     
    Armenius, Apr 19, 2019
    Psycrow

    Feb 26, 2010

    This also happend for me..the hz was stuck on 82 hz and could not get above before i reboot...
    What is power cycle ?
     
    Psycrow, Apr 21, 2019
    Nenu

    Turning it off/on.
     
    Nenu, Apr 21, 2019
    Psycrow

    Feb 26, 2010

    Allright..tell me if you get this wierd error again..do you think it can be the monitor that has some bad edid or config or the gfx card bios ?
    This happens very randomly..sometimes it can be 10 days straight with no error and some times with in 3-5 days before it happens
     
    Psycrow, Apr 21, 2019
    Nenu

    You are better off quoting Armenius, I was only filling in :)
     
    Nenu, Apr 21, 2019
    Psycrow

    Tell me if you get this wierd problem again..
    For me this happend randomly..like 1 time out of 10 days or 6-8 days..i had the 82 hz bug like you and withthe 30-32 hz bug..do you think the monitor could be broken some how or bad bios config ?
    Or the gfx card ? What card do you use.

    I heard asus are making a software update for this screen
    https://www.asus.com/us/support/FAQ/1036750
     
    Psycrow, Apr 21, 2019
    viivo

    Try not forcing 10-bit in NVCP. There's no benefit especially when you aren't using HDR anyway.
     
    viivo, Apr 22, 2019
    Psycrow

    I am using 10 bit HDR now..and i tryed to reboot alot of times..it also happens random times if i reboot ect 10 times then its possible i would get a 30 hz bootup.
    And its gone when i reboot again. Then everything is normal 10 bit HDR 98 hz

    Like if it has to do with some kind of driver not being loadet right
    or some other program was messing it up in the start up..like it depends on what files that loads first.

    Im not sure if i format windows if that would help anything
     
    Psycrow, Apr 22, 2019
    Armenius

    The optional firmware update just changes the default gamma curve for 144 Hz and HDR. My monitor came with this firmware.
    I let Windows manage the color profile on my monitor, which puts it in 8-bit sRGB when using SDR.
    First time it happened was after a power loss due to a storm. Second time it happened was a little more than 2 weeks later. Third and fourth times were a day apart (I boot the PC in the evening after work and shut it down in the morning before work). After that is when I started turning the monitor off with the PC, and since then the issue has not occurred again. I think it is an issue with the DisplayPort connection on the monitor, video card, or both. The limitation on mine suggests that it fell back to DisplayPort 1.2, while yours suggests it fell back to DP 1.1.

    3840 * 2160 * 8 bpc * 3 cpp * 82 Hz = 16.3 Gbps (DP 1.2 max = 17.28 Gbps)
    3840 * 2160 * 10 bpc * 3 cpp * 32 Hz = 7.96 Gbps (DP 1.1 max = 8.64 Gbps)

    I have read some reports of people having issues with the DisplayPort outputs on their RTX cards, so this could be where the issue is stemming from. I have not tried a different DisplayPort on my 2080 Ti since I have not had the issue since I started turning the monitor off with my PC, but I will if it does.

    To answer your last question in OP about the cable: no, a more expensive cable will not make an appreciable difference. You just want a cable appearing in the DP database and you should keep the length under 3m/10ft, though I would recommend no longer than 2m/6.6ft.
    https://www.displayport.org/product-category/cables-adaptors/

    That being said, I am still using the cable that came with the monitor.
     
    Armenius, Apr 22, 2019
    Nenu

    This may or may not help with the problem but its worth a try as you may need it some time anyway.
    Make sure your gfx card uefi bios has the DP 1.3/1.4 firmware update applied.
    https://www.nvidia.com/object/nv-uefi-update-x64.html
    Its fully automated and can check the update is applied, easy enough.
    (I did it on my 1080ti last year but forgot about it)
     
    Nenu, Apr 22, 2019
    Armenius

    Not needed for the 2080 Ti.
     
    Armenius, Apr 23, 2019
    Psycrow

    This program dont work on 2080 rtx ti.

    Today i powered my pc on and everything was fine, then i had to reboot for a program i installed, then my pc booted up with the 30 hz settings again.
    Then i disabled the power cable from the screen for 10 sec and pluged it in again, then i could change the hz 82 being the highest...Just like ur problem

    3840 * 2160 * 8 bpc * 3 cpp * 82 Hz = 16.3 Gbps (DP 1.2 max = 17.28 Gbps)

    What could this mean ?
    Reboot from 98 hz HDR 10 bit to 30-24 hz 8 bit limit colours and after power cycle 82 hz HDR 8 bit limit colours and after reboot im back to 98 hz HDR 10 bit full RGB.

    But my guess is also that something is wrong with both the ways from the minitor to the gfx card.
    Or it could be the monitor that is "broken " ?

    Asus offered me to make a RMA and then i would get a replacement monitor.
    Now i know about asus dead pixel policy and my current screen dont have any dead pixel and if they send me a replace screen with just 1 or 2 deadpixel
    then im forced to live with that since they dont replace monitors under 5 dead pixel..so i would rather avoid that hell.

    Perhaps update gfx card bios ?

    Update:

    When i was stuck on the 82 hz 8 bit mode, then i dident reboot. But i activated the OC to 144 hz in the screen menu, then i could choose all the HZ again up to 144 hz and choose 10 bit again. Then i disabled the OC again and i could choose up to 120 hz but used the HDR option with the 98 hz 10 bit.

    So this time it helped to activate and deactivate the OC feature in the screen option...I trying hard ti fix this because it start to gets on my nerves here.

    Next time ur monitor boots up wit 82 hz then try to enable and disable the OC and tell me that worked
     
    Psycrow, Apr 23, 2019
    Armenius

    If there is an issue with the handshake for whatever reason, the DisplayPort module has the ability to limit itself until the handshake is successful. It's mainly for backward compatibility, if I'm not mistaken. I was just pointing out that the limitation you described makes sense if the DisplayPort was being limited to version 1.1 (or 1.2 in my case).

    If ASUS offered you a replacement I think that I would take it, but I wouldn't go that far until I couldn't get the monitor to boot with full capability at all. Just know that an RMA replacement isn't going to be a brand new unit, and I believe that their policies on RMA replacements are different from products purchased brand new.

    You can try updating the video card BIOS. Gigabyte has one for the AORUS, but I think it is just for increasing the power limit. Besides that, the DisplayPort controller on the board is managed by a different BIOS altogether, which is why the update on Maxwell and Pascal was simple and universal.
     
    Armenius, Apr 23, 2019
    Psycrow

    [
    Hmm i could wait and see for asus and that monitor update software they mention. in late 2019.
    Until now im just taking notes of reboots and trying different things. For now i try to disable eco and sleep modes
     
    Psycrow, Apr 23, 2019
    Nenu

    This smells like it could be a cable on the edge of having enough bandwidth, in a peculiar way.
    You said you tried another cable but that isnt helpful, we need to know exactly which cable and how long.
     
    Nenu, Apr 23, 2019
    Armenius

    He said he tried the cable that came with the monitor, which I am using and was having the same issues at one point. It is a 2m DisplayPort cable that looks like it's nonstandard. What I mean by that is the DP specification requires the locking mechanism on full size Type A connectors and that is missing on this cable.
     
    Armenius, Apr 23, 2019
    Psycrow

    I used the cable that came with the monitor and it was 2 m long then i bought this https://www.av-cables.dk/displaypor...elt-displayport-kabel-8k-anthra-line-2-m.html
    The newest cable in this serie


    DisplayPort - UHD 8K 7680x4320@60Hz 4:2:2 8bit, inkl. 4K 4096x2160@160Hz 4:4:4 8bit.
    20 polet plug to 20 polet plug
    DisplayPort 1.4, 8K, 4K, 3D, 32.4Gbps.


    And its still the same. It just a wierd problem that happend very random..it can happen on a cold boot up and even after a reboot. then the monitor switch to 30 hz an di can ONLY choose 30 or 24 hz until i reboot again and then everything is fine.
    Or i can disable the power cable and plug it back again and then choose 82 hz. Then i can enable the OC in the screen menu and then i can choose up to 144 hz or use the 98 HDR settings. This 30 hz boot up is very random, it can happend after 10 times or 5 times reboot more or less. I dont have any other problems with games or videos..things run fine beside that issue with the hz and bootup.
    Would reinstall win 10 perhaps help ?
     
    Psycrow, Apr 23, 2019
    Nenu

    Yeah, it isnt the cable :)
    Odd issue.
    I'd put this one to the monitor mfr and see what they say.
     
    Nenu, Apr 23, 2019
    Psycrow

    This just happend after 13 reboots..so it could be 13 days of stable bootup..I must deal with this few times in a month..so im not sure what to..to take asus replace offer or not because what if its a gfx card issue or both..then it wont help and then im stuck with a "used replacement monitor" that prolly has bad ips glow or deadpixel..or worse

    https://www.dropbox.com/s/3rebz0ckslpojt7/Error30.png?dl=0

    Then i rebooted again and eveything is set back to 90 hz HDR 10 bit again...strange.
    I start to miss my sli 970 gtx cards and 60 hz monitor that worked for years !!

    Some other guy i found on a forum said this to me

    "the 82hz problem happens very rarely when i quit a full screen game back to windows, it's like the drivers can't detect the correct refresh rate and requires a restart."

    So know i know 3 people with this problem that happens rarly or have happend before incl my self
     
    Psycrow, Apr 24, 2019
    xmadror

    I had a similar problem from time to time but only when the computer was put to sleep, never from a normal power up.
    Resuming from sleep would sometime lock me at 30Hz and there was nothing I could do to get back to 60 but to reboot the computer.
    It would do this ±1 time out of 5 when resuming from sleep.
    It was never an issue before I changed to a 1080ti so I assumed some bug in nvidia's drivers (had AMD before).
    I stopped using sleep for a long time and never got that problem after that.
    Now I've started to use sleep again from time to time in the past 3-4 months since I went from intel cpu to amd and I haven't encountered this issue again.
    It could be that nvidia's driver got fixed for me in the meantime or it was something with my old motherboard that was acting up when paired with my 1080ti.

    I doubt that this is gonna help you much but anyway that was my experience.
     
    xmadror, Apr 25, 2019
