Hyundai completes Boston Dynamics Acquisition

another highly innovative american company is acquired by an overseas conglomerate (and not for the first time). it will be interesting to see where this one lands. Hyundai isn't quite to Mitsubishi's level, but they aren't a small player either. could very well see this tech become far more mainstream in the industrial space. obvious LEO and military applications will also become a question mark. i am sure DoD would love to continue to evolve with it, but even if its a friend, its still a foreign tech holder.