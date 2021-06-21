Hyundai completes Boston Dynamics Acquisition

N

Nimisys

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 20, 2000
Messages
19,355
https://www.engadget.com/hyundai-acquires-boston-dynamics-1-1-billion-110901223.html

another highly innovative american company is acquired by an overseas conglomerate (and not for the first time). it will be interesting to see where this one lands. Hyundai isn't quite to Mitsubishi's level, but they aren't a small player either. could very well see this tech become far more mainstream in the industrial space. obvious LEO and military applications will also become a question mark. i am sure DoD would love to continue to evolve with it, but even if its a friend, its still a foreign tech holder.
 
A

Aurelius

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2003
Messages
3,275
Nimisys said:
https://www.engadget.com/hyundai-acquires-boston-dynamics-1-1-billion-110901223.html

another highly innovative american company is acquired by an overseas conglomerate (and not for the first time). it will be interesting to see where this one lands. Hyundai isn't quite to Mitsubishi's level, but they aren't a small player either. could very well see this tech become far more mainstream in the industrial space. obvious LEO and military applications will also become a question mark. i am sure DoD would love to continue to evolve with it, but even if its a friend, its still a foreign tech holder.
Click to expand...
Like it or not, this was likely hard to avoid for Boston Dynamics. The company's business was built around selling robot dogs and humanoids, which isn't exactly a sustainable model just yet. Any buyer would have to be both in relevant fields and willing to sink money into BD for long-term development.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top