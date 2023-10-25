pendragon1
Extremely [H]
interesting new case with an integrated sliver of a touch screen
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_E4ekY_hNc
Yeah, that's kinda funky. Otoh, a usb(-c) to dp cable would probably work fine. On the other other hand, that's a bit cludgy.That touch panel taking up a connector on my GPU pretty much makes it a no go, aside from the limited HDD slots. If I want 4 monitors, I'll just... have 4 monitors... which I'm already doing since my projector takes up a slot, too. Dunno if they mention if that display can be used solo.
I laughed at the reviews on this case. They call the screen/case "innovative", and I see a lot of people asking can they get one without the screen. People have been putting screens like this inside their glass cases for quite some time.I would be interested with the one without screen