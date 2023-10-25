Hyte Y70

That touch panel taking up a connector on my GPU pretty much makes it a no go, aside from the limited HDD slots. If I want 4 monitors, I'll just... have 4 monitors... which I'm already doing since my projector takes up a slot, too. Dunno if they mention if that display can be used solo.
 
Yeah, that's kinda funky. Otoh, a usb(-c) to dp cable would probably work fine. On the other other hand, that's a bit cludgy.

Screenshot_2023-10-25-21-49-39-71_e2d5b3f32b79de1d45acd1fad96fbb0f.jpg
 
I would be interested with the one without screen
I laughed at the reviews on this case. They call the screen/case "innovative", and I see a lot of people asking can they get one without the screen. People have been putting screens like this inside their glass cases for quite some time.
 
