Hyper-v, VMware player, or Virtualbox for XP?

Setting up a new/heavily upgraded computer for a friend. They would like to use Microsoft Picture It! which only works with up to XP.
I was looking at Hyper-V and saw that the host OS runs on top of Hyper-V as well.
Not sure if this will hurt timing as far as video editing goes so want to get some input on which VM platform would be best in this situation.
I was looking at Hyper-V and saw that the host OS runs on top of Hyper-V as well.
Not sure if this will hurt timing as far as video editing goes so want to get some input on which VM platform would be best in this situation.