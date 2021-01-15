Hyper-V Server 2019 - hardware compatibility?

I'm buying a new PC for Hyper-V Server 2019, running a couple of Windows 10 VM's. I would like to buy a new computer to last at least some years. I'm reading some posts that people have some issues with drivers for NIC interfaces, so I guess having the latest technology might not be a wise solution. Some people reported they had to install AMD chipset drivers, but I don't know if it's possible for Hyper-V Server 2019 using command line/PowerShell?



Just to be sure. I'm not talking about Windows Server 2019 running Hyper V, but standalone Hyper-V Server 2019. That is OS for running VM's. Only command-line and Power Shell.



Can you please advise me which CPU and Motherboard chipset to buy for best performance and as few compatibility issues as possible?





CPU:

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Cores / 16 Threads /105W - newer

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12 Cores / 24 Threads /105W - older but more cores



Motherboard chipset:

AMD X570 - latest

AMD B550



If there's anything else that would present compatibility issues please advise.



Thank you very much!



Br,

kd