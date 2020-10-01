Hurry And Claim An Apple iPhone Settlement Check For Throttlegate While You Still Can

erek
"How To Participate In The $500 Million iPhone Settlement With Apple
To participate in the settlement, you will need to have owned an affected model. They include the following handsets...
You can file a claim through a special website erected specifically for this settlement. You have the option of fling it online or mailing it in. If you do not know the serial number of your phone, you will have to use the latter option. You will also need to provide your Apple ID and your actual name and address,"
https://hothardware.com/news/claim-apple-iphone-settlement-check-throttlegate
- iPhone 7 Plus (iOS 11.2 or later)
- iPhone 7 (iOS 11.2 or later)
- iPhone SE (iOS 10.2.1 or later)
- iPhone 6s Plus (iOS 10.2.1 or later)
- iPhone 6s (iOS 10.2.1 or later)
- iPhone 6 (iOS 10.2.1 or later)
