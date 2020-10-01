Hurry And Claim An Apple iPhone Settlement Check For Throttlegate While You Still Can

"How To Participate In The $500 Million iPhone Settlement With Apple
To participate in the settlement, you will need to have owned an affected model. They include the following handsets...
  • iPhone 7 Plus (iOS 11.2 or later)
  • iPhone 7 (iOS 11.2 or later)
  • iPhone SE (iOS 10.2.1 or later)
  • iPhone 6s Plus (iOS 10.2.1 or later)
  • iPhone 6s (iOS 10.2.1 or later)
  • iPhone 6 (iOS 10.2.1 or later)
It also helps if still have the handset or the box it came in, so you can read the serial number (Settings > General > About).

You can file a claim through a special website erected specifically for this settlement. You have the option of fling it online or mailing it in. If you do not know the serial number of your phone, you will have to use the latter option. You will also need to provide your Apple ID and your actual name and address,"

https://hothardware.com/news/claim-apple-iphone-settlement-check-throttlegate
 
This smells of a scam and not legitimate to me.

edit: I guess this first was started in july. Seems to be legit, but i dunno i don't feel comfortable with it for only $25
 
