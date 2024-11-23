HumbleBundle - sci-fi shooters

Humble Bundle, bundles can be hit or miss as of late. However this one caught my eye and my wallet. https://www.humblebundle.com/games/...pe_threes_tile_index_2_c_scifishooters_bundle
$19 gets you the Crysis Remasters , System Shock Remaster, Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster. Also Prey and DOOM. Games are redeemed on Steam.
For me I got it for the remasters as I have and played DOOM and Prey.
Been a while since a bundle seemed to have a decent list of games.
$19 gets you the Crysis Remasters , System Shock Remaster, Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster. Also Prey and DOOM. Games are redeemed on Steam.
For me I got it for the remasters as I have and played DOOM and Prey.
Been a while since a bundle seemed to have a decent list of games.