HTPC seating question

Gawd
Aug 25, 2010
717
Say I have a home theater/media room with just one seat (because the room is small and I will be only one using it) and one of the sources is a gaming PC so I can play PC games on the AV setup. Should that one seat be a comfy home theater seat + lap desk or a desk + comfy office chair? If I choose a comfy home theater seat, I'll have to use a lap desk to place the keyboard and mouse on when playing PC games but this might not provide the optimal position for the keyboard and mouse. If I choose a desk + comfy office chair, then the keyboard and mouse go on the desk but this might not be as comfortable for movie watching as the comfy home theater seat.
Comfy home theater seat + lap desk = good for movies but suboptimal for PC gaming.
Desk + comfy office chair = good for PC gaming but not as comfy for movie watching as a comfy home theater seat.
What are your guys thoughts?
