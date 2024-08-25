HTPC seating question

I have dabbled in WMC, Plex, and HTPC for 15 years. It has always been a major pain to get all working together well. Now with HDMI 2.1 things are getting a bit better at least from what I'm reading it’s a more viable solution because not only Video quality is better but so too is the audio out which is lossless. Gone are the days using optical out from PC which is limited to 5.1 audio. Even though HDMI 2.1 passes the codecs you still need an AVR to make it all work seamlessly and perform the decoding. We are talking some major upgrades for me to get everything 2.1 compatible but it is the way to go. My man cave consists of 2 gaming PCs 2-5.1 audio systems and 3-27" & 1-34" UW monitors and 1-55" TV. The 55” is connected to a Roku ultimate and optical out to 5.1 speaker system for movies/football, Go Fins!I can game or PC on them all. It's 12x13 space works well for gaming and movies but still I head to my home theater for serious movie watching with 5.2.4 4k heaven. Even my 3090 FTW 3 or 6900XT don't game well at 4k but do well at 1440p so the 55" is out of the picture when gaming. MY viewing distance is 3-4' w/keyboard and mouse in front of me I lean back and the 55" is 5-6' away. While we're talking audio when I game it's with a headset (Audeze Maxwell) due to better positional audio which would be a compromise I'm not willing to do without IMHO. I say all this to illustrate how difficult melding PC and HT practically is. It is so much easier to build either separately for the best experience. Sorry to ramble.