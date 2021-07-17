HTML holes provide a glimpse of Steam Deck’s initial preorder numbers

Krenum
For the first 90 minutes of the system's preorder period earlier today—as limited to shoppers in North America, the UK, and the EU—Valve's database coughed up exact preorder numbers, thanks to "queue" metadata appearing in publicly viewable calls to the HTML version of Steam. During that time, SteamDB creator Pavel Djundik kept track of the sales tally, and by his count, the publicly reported queue for confirmed preorders exceeded 110,000 across those three sales regions.
That's a lot in an hour and a half...WTG Valve!
- 512GB model, $649: 71,600 (of which 55,000 came from North America)
- 256GB model, $529: 33,000 (of which 28,000 came from North America)
