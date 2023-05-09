HROT

Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
36,716
The crazy alternate history retro FPS made by by a single Czech developer is leaving early access next week. The game is in the style of the original Quake and contains many secrets to find with smart AI.

https://www.gog.com/en/game/hrot


https://twitter.com/kotolout/status/1655667203335749632
1683635932996.png


Civvie 11 reviewed the first episode a couple years ago.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top