Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 36,716
The crazy alternate history retro FPS made by by a single Czech developer is leaving early access next week. The game is in the style of the original Quake and contains many secrets to find with smart AI.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/hrot
https://twitter.com/kotolout/status/1655667203335749632
Civvie 11 reviewed the first episode a couple years ago.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/hrot
https://twitter.com/kotolout/status/1655667203335749632
Civvie 11 reviewed the first episode a couple years ago.