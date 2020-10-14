HPZ420 with Xeon E5-1650 V2 -Any one else use this for gaming?

Hello All,

I have been using an HPz420 with a Xeon E5-1650V2. Although a bit dated, I am still using a Nvidia 1050 TI 4 GB video card.



Although, I would love to get a whole new system, I am more of a budget minded gamer. Besides upgrading to a Geforce 1650 Super, I really think I am going to keep this rig going.



Any one else game with a Xeon E5-1650 V2? Anything you have done to improve its specifications?