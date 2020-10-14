HPZ420 with Xeon E5-1650 V2 -Any one else use this for gaming?

N

n0ob3r

n00b
Joined
Oct 9, 2020
Messages
6
Hello All,
I have been using an HPz420 with a Xeon E5-1650V2. Although a bit dated, I am still using a Nvidia 1050 TI 4 GB video card.

Although, I would love to get a whole new system, I am more of a budget minded gamer. Besides upgrading to a Geforce 1650 Super, I really think I am going to keep this rig going.

Any one else game with a Xeon E5-1650 V2? Anything you have done to improve its specifications?
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
19,406
Not a 1650v2 but may be in the same boat depending on if i update my T5610 with dual 8 core CPU's but depends the max video card I can put in it. Depends what res you game at, 1080p - your likely going to start being CPU bound, 1440p + - maybe not so much
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top