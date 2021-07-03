HP SFF VIPOUTLET.COM

undertaker2k8

Very similar to a top rated deal I posted a few months back, but now with a 3600 guaranteed. No brainer for < 300 with the 4th of July code on the site (the actual specs are much better than the link may suggest, walmart's liquidation arm so no concerns about returns if you don't get what's on page/order confirmation):

https://vipoutlet.com/product/hp-m0...d-amd-radeon-vega-8-graphics-windows-10-home/

OOS due to slickdeals effect but keep an eye out, tend to come in stock every other day. GL.
 
OpenSource

I missed this deal earlier today by about 5 minutes. I was pissed, heck of a deal with a 1650 super. I imagine we will see a ton of these with stripped GPUs on ebay this week.
 
