HP Omen 27QS?

Does anyone have this screen? I saw it when I was in Best Buy yesterday and it looks really, really nice as far as image quality goes. Its a 27" 1440p 240hz IPS, it was sat next to the Asus 27" OLED and looked just as good (on the desktop anyways) for only $429.
I wasn't able to really find any reviews of it, nor could I find out what panel was in it. I'm suspecting its the same one used in the Alienware AW2723DF but the price is $200 cheaper. I'm really considering ordering it, on the HP direct site its only $389 and I particularly like the square base - I really really hate the V shape legs that take up half your desk for no apparent reason. Just wondering if someone has it and can comment on it before I pull the trigger as I hate shipping monitors back if it isn't exactly what I wanted.
