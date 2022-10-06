HP Officejet Pro 8710 issue.

I been have a issue with this printer at work. I have to scan file a lot of documents on a daily basis and when I load up the scanner tray I get an printer error after it scans two sheets. It will only scan if I do it right after a fresh reboot. I might get 1 or 2 scanned in before the error occurs. The error doesn't give me any information at all. My IT department is totally useless to help. I had the HP smart app reinstalled. I tried different cables. Directly connected to the print with Ethernet and USB. Tried over the wireless network and the error persist. My co-worker that I share the office with is attached to the printer through the same switch I am and has no issues scanning. They are stingy issuing me a new one also. Any ideas before I go office space on this thing?