Bought another HP DreamColor LP2480zx for about 217 USD total (with shipment) and it came also with HP DreamColor calibration kit. It is older model based on i1 Eye-One Display 2 whereas I already own kit based on newer superior i1 Display Pro for which I paid heavy buck for (>300 USD)Auction stated monitor is broken and have pink screen and the way to fix this is to do something like this: http://nookkin.com/articles/diy/fixing-a-purple-backlight-on-an-hp-dreamcolor.ndoc ...To my surprise monitor had barely 4328 hours of backlight time and 4328 hours since last calibration...my first thought was... and it was nowhere pink level my previous two HPs were.Obviously the next thing I did was using my calibrator and calibrated it straight away to perfect 6500K. If 8.5K hours panel which was completely pink calibrated perfectly to D65 then why barely pinkish 4.3K panel wouldn't?Then I used included older probe and it yielded identical result...This seller is...and of course this monitor isNot sure why I need three of these... but I guess I can never have too much RGB-LED A-TW monitorsInteresting fact: LP2480zx which I currently use have 4608 hours since last calibration and it still perfectly white suggesting these panels going pink is a manufacturer ploy to force users to buy overpriced HP calibrators rather than some real hardware issue