HP ex950 SSD questions

When looking at new SSDs I keep coming back to this drive. It seems to check the correct boxes. 8 channel controller, TLC, on-board RAM, and great 4kQD1 in reviews. Downsides seem to be the lack of software suite and virtually no information that I can find on HP's website. A review site said it was a SM2262EN controller. Can anyone comment how the performance holds up over time? My 960 EVO performance has gone down significantly since new, my 850 pro is now on par with it. Is there any software suite or firmware update mechanism? Anything else to know living with the drive over time?