HP D8911 19" CRT losing red in integrated VGA cable (bad contact?)

Boohyaka

Aug 4, 2020
Hi guys, I need some help here... I have a beloved 19" HP CRT (D8911) and yesterday it starting having displays issues with what seemed like not being able to display the red color through the VGA input. At first I thought it was a warm up issue, but after a more thorough troubleshooting, it seems it was just a coincidence and the problem lies with the integrated VGA cable. My knowledge of CRT screens being pretty basic and having pretty much no real idea what I'm doing, and as I've heard both sides of the horror stories of working "inside" a CRT ("you will die" vs "it's exaggerated" basically), I prefer playing it safe and turning to the experts around here first.

http://imgur.com/a/qXPAEm1

Please follow the link above for a few pictures of the screen guts + a video showing the symptoms. In the video I'm basically holding the VGA cable to one side when the color is fine, and letting it go to its natural position when red disappears and white turns cyan (White being RGB, RGB-R = GB = Cyan) and yellow turns green (Yellow=RG, RG-R = G) so I believe my guess that only red component is missing makes sense. The 3rd picture shows where I'm holding the cable and moving it for the video.

Basically my questions are as follows:

- I also have a Sony G500 I've opened up recently to make a color calibration (see other thread on this very forum) and the tube and electron gun are basically inside their own metal chassis inside the plastic shell, making me feel very safe handling the whole thing. Here, the gun, tube and components are directly accessible once cover is removed. While the screen is disconnected from power, are there things I should avoid touching at any cost or any specific risk, or would it be only dangerous with the power cable connected? I see some huge capacitors and I'm concerned they may be charged even disconnected. In any case I currently feel unsafe turning the screen on without the cover to try and see what happens inside the case when I move the VGA cable around...
- I'm a bit puzzled by the fact moving the VGA cable outside the case has any effect at all, seeing how it seems to be build. The cable seems to be continuous from the external VGA connector, into the case through the hole at the holding neck, and straight inside the metal shell at the butt of the electron gun. So I don't understand how moving the cable around at the holding neck would make any difference as it looks like there's no connection or solder joint there...

My idea at this stage would be to try and dismantle the VGA cable at the holding neck to better see what it looks like, but just want to make sure it's safe to do and see if people have tips, suggestions or ideas about the issue altogether.

Thanks a lot for your help in saving this beautiful screen! :)
 
tangoseal

Dec 18, 2010
Be super careful of that Flyback transformer. Make sure it is deenergized before you tool around.

If it discharges through your hand it is 100% gauranteed death. Your heart will be instantly stopped. Tens of thousands of volts can capacitively store in it.

It is absokutely not exagerrated. And anyone on this site that tells you otherwise is an idiot and a fool and both and I dont care what they say.

I used to work on these while in High School in the mid 90s. I knew someone who had to be ambulanced to hospital after being defibrillated by ems. They lived.

We uaed to have a grounding probe made of 3 foot long solid polymer with a rubber handle to a grounding clamp and a probe and an 5 inch arc would pop off sometimes. Typically after about 24 hours the transformer will self discharge and be safe but you need to probe it anyways to be safe.

This is why us older boomers are still useful to you youngsters so you dont fuckin die
 
Boohyaka

Aug 4, 2020
OK so if we're talking life and death there, could you please be more precise? I have no idea which flyback transformer you're talking about, is that the one at the end of the electron gun?
Am I safe to dismantle the VGA cable as long as I take good care of not touching anything else and the screen is not powered?

The deadliness of the high voltage/low current from CRT's has been a long running debate, not trying to derail the discussion but just dropping that there as I've seen regularly posted: https://lowendmac.com/2007/the-truth-about-crts-and-shock-danger/

In any case I'm not willing to take any risk to prove a point, and I'd rather avoid an unpleasant shock even ;)
 
