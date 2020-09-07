HP 17t-k200 looking for a fair value

I am giving this to as a donation for taxes. What is the fair value for it?It's clean (noting wrong with the screen or inside, typical minor scratches on top and bottom, one corner has a minor crack when a bellhop dropped my bag on the hotel floor from waist level, the MacBook Pro in the same bag's screen broke).Specs: 5500U, 16GB, licensed Office Pro 2010, Windows 10 Pro, GTX 850M, 1920x1080. Upgraded to 1GB Crucial MX500 M2 SSD, 2TB Seagate ST2000LM003 5400rpm SATA, Intel AC 7260 wifi. finger print sensor.It's a nice laptop I inherited when my dad passed away. I am donating it to a family friend's charity. They want to pay me for it, but I said I can write it off with a receipt since they are a 503 anyway. They think I will get screwed on the write off. I never claimed a computer as a donation in the past.