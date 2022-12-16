How you know when you're old.....

When Comcast tells you your 2 year old modem is out of date and can't handle the incredibly faster speeds they have (basically) forced upon you, and instead of getting excited to go buy a faster modem for MOAR SPEEDZ you dial up the rep and go "You know what, this is fast enough, give me the slower, cheaper plan".

My 19 year old self dicking around with 10baseT and spending 4 hours trying to get 2 PC's to talk to one another (windows for workgroups sharing) at 2am is *SPITTING* on me right now but, you know, Fuck Him.....sucks that he had to wait 20 minutes for an MP3 to download over dial-up but them ships haz sailed.....

That is all....

Anyone else out there that isn't into (cough) "acquiring software, audio or video from less than reputable sources online" shall we say......find that speeds above 1Gbs are just kinda pointless.......granted we're talking Steam and Xbox updates for me, everythings been streaming fine since the days of 300mbps....
 
I have a 8 year old wifi modem and too lazy to change it. Internet is 1000 up/down cause we have 5 TVs and 5 wireless devices so didn't wanna risk slow downs although 300 would have been just about fine also unless everyone was streaming 4k simultaneously lol
 
I get it totally.

At a certain point you have all the bandwidth you need for your use case. I work for an ISP and the numbers have to keep going up because marketing. After 1Gbs it really does just seem like a pissing contest. In fact I get 500Mbs free as an employee and for just $20/mo can up it to 1 Gbs. You know what? The free bandwidth is plenty for my household with 3 kids and myself who all game and stream and do all the usual things with our internet service. So I won’t even double it for 20 bucks because we wouldn’t notice the difference. Others of course need all they can get so it comes down to what you do with it.
 
TheHig said:
I get it totally.

At a certain point you have all the bandwidth you need for your use case. I work for an ISP and the numbers have to keep going up because marketing. After 1Gbs it really does just seem like a pissing contest. In fact I get 500Mbs free as an employee and for just $20/mo can up it to 1 Gbs. You know what? The free bandwidth is plenty for my household with 3 kids and myself who all game and stream and do all the usual things with our internet service. So I won’t even double it for 20 bucks because we wouldn’t notice the difference. Others of course need all they can get so it comes down to what you do with it.
I agree. I pay $70 ATM for gigabit. I was totally happy when I was paying $40 for 200mbs but actually getting 400mbs.
 
