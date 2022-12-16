How you know when you're old.....

When Comcast tells you your 2 year old modem is out of date and can't handle the incredibly faster speeds they have (basically) forced upon you, and instead of getting excited to go buy a faster modem for MOAR SPEEDZ you dial up the rep and go "You know what, this is fast enough, give me the slower, cheaper plan".



My 19 year old self dicking around with 10baseT and spending 4 hours trying to get 2 PC's to talk to one another (windows for workgroups sharing) at 2am is *SPITTING* on me right now but, you know, Fuck Him.....sucks that he had to wait 20 minutes for an MP3 to download over dial-up but them ships haz sailed.....



That is all....



Anyone else out there that isn't into (cough) "acquiring software, audio or video from less than reputable sources online" shall we say......find that speeds above 1Gbs are just kinda pointless.......granted we're talking Steam and Xbox updates for me, everythings been streaming fine since the days of 300mbps....