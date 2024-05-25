How well does Intel thread director work for P and E cores on hybrid CPUs with WIN10 and WIN11 for gaming and apps

Is the Intel Thread director supposed to work seamlessly and make e-cores work well with all secondary threads in games so they work just as well if not better than if there were additional but less P cores. Like if a game thread beyond 8 (HT off) would use 10-30% intermittently of an additional P core, does thread director know how to make it use e-core the same performance cause e-cores are weaker so instead it makes it use say 60% of e-core and no slow down or waiting for process as it can use e-cores just as effectively for secondary threads even though architecture is different and they are slower IPC overall?? Does it work well and seamlessly without developers having developed with hybrid arch in mind cause thread director takes care of everything or at least in 99% of cases but maybe some rare edge cases?



I assume same would apply with Arrow Lake as 13th and 14th Gen. I have 0 interest in 13th or 14th Gen given their random stability and degradation issues, but upcoming Arrow Lake does interest me.



Would prefer a CPU with more than 8 P core or CCX within a CCD or tile or ring bus, but such option does not exist and appears it will not exist with upcoming Zen 5 and Arrow Lake.



Though at least Arrow Lake will have all P and e =-core son the same tile for great core to core latency like Meteor Lake has excluding the LPE cores which I assume middle and high end Arrow Lake will not have.



Though does hybrid arch work well with no issues and thread director ensures it, or are there still problems?