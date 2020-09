sup3rcarrx7 said: Can anyone give some suggestions on some free programs to wipe my Seagate 4TB HDD before I sell it? I'm assuming Killdisk and DBAN don't have such support for large drives since I keep getting errors when trying to load those from the boot CD's. Click to expand...

i think seatools can secure erase."Full Erase (SATA) Full Erase will write zeros to all sectors on the drive. Full Erase will take several hours to complete and may be aborted at any time. The boot drive should not be listed as an available choice. Boot drive detection is sometimes difficult so be careful to confirm that the boot drive is not available or selected. "