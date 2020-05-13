How to use Net User syntax properly when the login ID is an email address?

Happy Hopping

Jul 1, 2004
6,752
so if the user ID is john, then I have no problem using Net User and change password by typing under command prompt:

net user john newpassword

but I can't get the syntax right when the user ID is

johndoe@yahoo.com

for eg.

what should the exact syntax be?
 
ryan_975

Feb 6, 2006
14,529
Net user doesn’t work on connected accounts since the local system is not the source of authentication.
You can only reset the password online.
 
