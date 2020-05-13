How to use Net User syntax properly when the login ID is an email address?

Happy Hopping
so if the user ID is john, then I have no problem using Net User and change password by typing under command prompt:
net user john newpassword

but I can't get the syntax right when the user ID is
johndoe@yahoo.com
for eg.
what should the exact syntax be?
net user john newpassword

