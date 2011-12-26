How to update bios Foxconn Motherboard H67S LGA 1155

cyrusfox

Dec 8, 2010
Could not find any guides / tutorials to do this and as foxconn's own live update was incapable of updating the bios I figured it out and figured I would share how to here.

My system:
Celeron G530
2x4gb ddr3 1600Mhz
Foxconn H67S LGA 1155
APEX MI 100(itx case with 250w PSU)

To update bios you need to get the files from foxconn website.

You need to create a DOS prompt usb bootable flash drive. you can do so by following the instructions here.

After you can boot from the usb drive, add all the bios files to the root of the usb device.(all the contents of the folder "4M ME Firmware" to the root of the usb drive)

To update the bios you need to change the MFG jumper from its default position to disable Intel management Engine(set to pins 2-3 see page 18 of manual)

Now boot with usb drive. Type "dir" and you should see fpt along with A41F1P03.bin
To update bios type the following into the dos prompt

fpt -f A41FP03.BIN -y
It will then proceed to flash the bios, It will automatically verify the flash as well. After it has finished completely, hit power button. You can now put the MFG jumper back to 1-2. The first POST will be longer than normal(took a good minute). After that and new settings entered, it take around 8 seconds or so to complete POST.

These instructions will probably work for other foxconn boards as well, the bios name will of course be different, but you should be able to easily adapt this to yours. Happy Flashing!
 
xxxkaliboyxxx

Apr 1, 2009
Thank you so much for this. I updated to the latest bios using this method hoping somehow I can lower the fan speed on my Intel i3 2120 stock fan, unsuccessful to say the least. This motherboard is pretty cool for a mini ITX build, but lack of fan monitoring is killing. Speedfan has been unsuccessful as well =(. I just unplug my CPU fan hoping that the lower power draw is ok without the fan and just heatsink.

On a side note, this motherboard does allow me to a easy, compact solution for a mini HTPC build.
 
cyrusfox

Dec 8, 2010
Glad it was helpful, It was a pain to figure out without any other guides, I still use this same guide to create dos bootables, (I am looking at it right now as I need to run Seagate seatools for DOS, then probably RMA my drive)

Seriously, who uses Optical disc anymore(let alone floppies)?!? Every manufacture should have a USB bootable setup file for these kind of operations or a window program on the OS to do it.
 
Forsaker

Feb 10, 2015
So i bought new CPU and to make it work i need to update BIOS.

I bought i7-3770s cpu

When i try to update is using foxcon liveupdate is wont work , say BIOS update failed. When i try to update it from flash biosk using pendrive is say "ROM file does not match existing bios size" or "Eror 25 : The host cpu does not have acces to the target flash area"]

Motherboard - H67M-S
Bios - A48F1016

Any ideas what i am doing wrong?
 
cyrusfox

Dec 8, 2010
So I am going to guess you might have PCB 1.0 which was not capable of using Ivy Bridge chips as said on the bios update notes

PCB 1.1 motherboard can update it to support Ivy Bridge CPU by flashing ME BIOS, PCB 1.0 could not update it by flashing ME BIOS.
You can view all bios updates for your board if you go up the notes you will see that text. If you do have PCB 1.1 then I would recommend updating the bios one version up at a time. It appears you have the original bios revision on your board-
C29F1P03 Updated: 3/25/2013
C29F1P02 Updated: 9/24/2012
C29F1P01 Updated: 5/3/2012
A48F1P03 Updated: 12/15/2011
A48F1P02 Updated: 10/24/2011
A48F1P01 Updated: 7/22/2011
A48F1020 Updated: 4/1/2011
A48F1016 Updated: 1/18/2011

So I would update it one at a time and verify it works. Once you get to the C revisions, if it won't take, there is a decent chance you are on PCB 1.0. Good luck!
 
Aaron Jones

Mar 19, 2016
@ cyrusfox,

Thank you for this post, I have been trying to figure out how to flash my bios to allow for an upgraded processor to work, I am currently reverted to the old processor until the bios update is complete.

You say
(all the contents of the folder 4M ME Firmware" to the root of the usb drive)
Can I check, I have downloaded my bios update from Foxconn website and I have the following within the zip

(Folder) DOS Image
(Folder) MEBIOS
(Folder) SYSBIOS

Now from your instruction I am going to be working with the MEBIOS folder?

Within that I have

AUTOEXEC.BAT
FBSHUT.COM
XDDMI.EXE
(Folder) BIOS
BC5F1P04.BIN
flash.bat
fparts.txt
fpt.exe​

I am guessing the content of the BIOS folder to the root of the bootable USB. But can you let me know.

Thanks

AJ
 
cyrusfox

Dec 8, 2010
Yep you can put it as you have it and just go to the bios directory, fpt is the program that does the flashing. Really all you need is fpt.exe and the bios file, for you it looks like BC5F1O04
I just recommend putting it on the root as its one less step, and I always forget how to navigate the command prompt interface, so I try to keep it simple. Not sure on your motherboard, but at least on mine, in order to update the bios you need to change the jumper position to disable Intel management Engine.
 
Aaron Jones

Mar 19, 2016
cyrusfox said:
Yep you can put it as you have it and just go to the bios directory, fpt is the program that does the flashing. Really all you need is fpt.exe and the bios file, for you it looks like BC5F1O04
I just recommend putting it on the root as its one less step, and I always forget how to navigate the command prompt interface, so I try to keep it simple. Not sure on your motherboard, but at least on mine, in order to update the bios you need to change the jumper position to disable Intel management Engine.
Thanks for the reply. I have been holding waiting, well I tried to flash it using the Foxconn software and that didnt work, so guessing I have to move the jumper pin first. Out of interest, there have been 5 bios update since the one I am on currently. Do I go straight for the latest or go through them each release at a time? Thanks
 
ir0nw0lf

Feb 7, 2003
Unless there is a mention of having to install a certain BIOS then the latest, just install the latest (newest). I had a stupid Dell laptop that had such an old BIOS that I had to stair-step the BIOS to a certain one before I could flash the newest.
 
klack

Apr 8, 2020
Bump.

Thanks for this thread. I have resurcted an old i5-650 system w/ this mobo when my main sytem crashed. With the tips in here I was able to make a bootable flash drive and then flash the BIOS from the original v1 to the latest v5 (seems to be the latest). Unfortunately it didn't solve my problem, BIOS sees my 4GB stick of ram but doesn't seem to like the 4GB and 1600mhz, even trying to run it at at 1333mhz in the BIOS I still get BSD when it goes into windows boot (Win 7). :(
 
