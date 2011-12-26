How to update bios Foxconn Motherboard H67S LGA 1155

Could not find any guides / tutorials to do this and as foxconn's own live update was incapable of updating the bios I figured it out and figured I would share how to here.
My system:
Celeron G530
2x4gb ddr3 1600Mhz
Foxconn H67S LGA 1155
APEX MI 100(itx case with 250w PSU)
To update bios you need to get the files from foxconn website.
You need to create a DOS prompt usb bootable flash drive. you can do so by following the instructions here.
After you can boot from the usb drive, add all the bios files to the root of the usb device.(all the contents of the folder "4M ME Firmware" to the root of the usb drive)
To update the bios you need to change the MFG jumper from its default position to disable Intel management Engine(set to pins 2-3 see page 18 of manual)
Now boot with usb drive. Type "dir" and you should see fpt along with A41F1P03.bin
To update bios type the following into the dos prompt
These instructions will probably work for other foxconn boards as well, the bios name will of course be different, but you should be able to easily adapt this to yours. Happy Flashing!
It will then proceed to flash the bios, It will automatically verify the flash as well. After it has finished completely, hit power button. You can now put the MFG jumper back to 1-2. The first POST will be longer than normal(took a good minute). After that and new settings entered, it take around 8 seconds or so to complete POST.fpt -f A41FP03.BIN -y
