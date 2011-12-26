How to update bios Foxconn Motherboard H67S LGA 1155

Yep you can put it as you have it and just go to the bios directory, fpt is the program that does the flashing. Really all you need is fpt.exe and the bios file, for you it looks like BC5F1O04

I just recommend putting it on the root as its one less step, and I always forget how to navigate the command prompt interface, so I try to keep it simple. Not sure on your motherboard, but at least on mine, in order to update the bios you need to change the jumper position to disable Intel management Engine.