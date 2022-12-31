How to trade without PayPal? Is it possible?

This is slightly off-topic. Last year I changed my phone number and carrier (to T-Mobile) for a new number that used recently-created area code for my residence. Since then I wasn't able to properly login to my PayPal account and use it because I wasn't able to receive mobile phone number confirmation SMS...



The error I see when trying to login and confirm my mobile phone number is "Unable to confirm with your carrier". I get SMS without issues from everyone else to that new phone number, but not from PayPal, even when all carrier (T-Mobile) spam blocking features are disabled.



Calling PayPal results in PayPal agents blaming my T-Mobile and T-Mobile of course blames PayPal. As I mention earlier, I get SMS from everyone else without issues. Not only that, but when calling PayPal to complain about this, they transfer me to some different agent from their security team and send verification SMS (for one-time login) that does come through! You'd think that is good enough of a mobile phone number confirmation, but that SMS (for one-time login) cannot be used to verify my mobile phone number and to get it, I have to spend 30-180 minutes on the phone with PayPal agents to complain. I try just about every trick, including changing PayPal account type from Personal to Business and then back to Personal. It doesn't help me verify my phone number.



Household members on the same T-Mobile account, but with old (common) area code for my residence do get all needed SMS from PayPal and have no problems using it. Can it be that phone numbers with new area code are not registered correctly in some PayPal database? How can I convince them to check? I ask for higher-level techicians, but PayPal "doesn't have any"... Should I sign up for some VoIP to get a number to use just for PayPal?



I am not changing my mobile phone number just for PayPal. It usually takes weeks to notify all my contacts of a new phone number and it is unknown whether new phone number doesn't have problems with PayPal, but I don't know how to go about selling, buying, and/or trading when just about everyone uses PayPal for such personal transactions... I hear there is now Zelle, but its unreliable.