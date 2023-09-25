How to stress test multi Node server?

Hello,
- I have an18 node asrock server that I need to run a stress test on.
- I have chosen passmark as the software but if anyone else has other suggestions I would appreciate it.
- How can I test all nodes simultaneously? Is my main issue. Testing each node separately is not time efficient.
- Also, I have connected the server to a system thru rj45 but The IP address that shows up in command, is not working as the access to the servers IP?
- If someone has any tips or suggestions on my questions I would really appreciate it.