How to stress test multi Node server?

K

ksingh707

n00b
Joined
Sep 14, 2021
Messages
50
Hello,
  • I have an18 node asrock server that I need to run a stress test on.
  • I have chosen passmark as the software but if anyone else has other suggestions I would appreciate it.
  • How can I test all nodes simultaneously? Is my main issue. Testing each node separately is not time efficient.
  • Also, I have connected the server to a system thru rj45 but The IP address that shows up in command, is not working as the access to the servers IP?
  • If someone has any tips or suggestions on my questions I would really appreciate it.
Thank you.
 
