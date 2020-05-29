How to setup vlans Netgear

Port 0: trunk, tagged: VLANs 1 & 2, no untagged.

Port 1: access, untagged: VLAN 1, no tagged.

Port 2: access, untagged: VLAN 2, no tagged.

The connection between the router and switch is often referred to as a VLAN trunk. The router will generally tag each ethernet frame (i.e., the ethernet frame will contain a 802.1Q VLAN identifier) for every VLAN to be supported (e.g., VLANs 1 & 2). Therefore, trunk ports on the switch should be set up to accept tagged frames. Usually, it's not required (or desired) to configure the trunk port to accept untagged frames, though this can vary by device.The host devices are connected to the switch on access ports. typically, hosts will not generate tag for the ethernet frame on their own, leaving the switch to perform this task. This means that the switch must set the access ports to accept untagged frames, and be configured as to which VLAN to assign each.So your switch setup, assuming no vendor-specific quirks I'm unaware of:(Also, many devices treat VLAN 1 as special/reserved, so you may encounter issues using it. If so, just shift to another number.)