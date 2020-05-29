How to setup vlans Netgear

multi-tasking_guy

Jun 16, 2017
I'm trying to setup 2 vlans. I got the router working but i have no idea how to setup vlans using a NetGear device. Netgear uses the words like untagged and tagged and PVID

This is how my setup looks so far

Setup.png


How do i setup those 3 ports on the switch? Do i tagged them, or untagged them and add which vlans to them


In the switch its asking me for

Advanced 802.1Q VLAN
VLAN Identifier Setting

my guess is
vlan1 would be a member of port0 and port1?
vlan2 would be a member of port2 only


and vlan membership? untagged or tagged??

vlan1
port0 untagged or tagged??
por1 untagged or tagged??
port2 untagged or tagged??

vlan2
port0 untagged or tagged??
por1 untagged or tagged??
port2 untagged or tagged??


port PVID?
Port0??
Port1??
Port2??


Im a little confused about the switch part

help!
 
BlueLineSwinger

Dec 1, 2011
The connection between the router and switch is often referred to as a VLAN trunk. The router will generally tag each ethernet frame (i.e., the ethernet frame will contain a 802.1Q VLAN identifier) for every VLAN to be supported (e.g., VLANs 1 & 2). Therefore, trunk ports on the switch should be set up to accept tagged frames. Usually, it's not required (or desired) to configure the trunk port to accept untagged frames, though this can vary by device.

The host devices are connected to the switch on access ports. typically, hosts will not generate tag for the ethernet frame on their own, leaving the switch to perform this task. This means that the switch must set the access ports to accept untagged frames, and be configured as to which VLAN to assign each.

So your switch setup, assuming no vendor-specific quirks I'm unaware of:
  • Port 0: trunk, tagged: VLANs 1 & 2, no untagged.
  • Port 1: access, untagged: VLAN 1, no tagged.
  • Port 2: access, untagged: VLAN 2, no tagged.

(Also, many devices treat VLAN 1 as special/reserved, so you may encounter issues using it. If so, just shift to another number.)
 
