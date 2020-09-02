How to secure old hardware against WiFi snooping?

I have a legal adversary who spends a fortune on private investigators and informants to learn more information about me to gain leverage and discredit some of my statements. I am provided "Your WiFi is not secure..." hints by credible law enforcement and 911 EMS connections, but they can't say more. Those hints include looking into "EPDG WiFi Calling", "KRACK Attack", and "Horses". One of my neighbors owns horses, has very tight business and money-related beneficial connections to my legal adversary. That same neighbor has horse-related WiFi SSID names and they are almost in range for my phone to pick it up when I am in my room.



Sometimes random strangers come in contact with my friends, household residents (usually in person) and throw hints, vague suggestions, and insinuations that both I and my household residents should go outside with our phones or WiFi devices and spend time in areas that just happen to be in good range of my neighbor's horse-named WiFi SSID points or specific areas of town with insecure public WiFi. Following those suggestions results in either same or different strangers throwing hints about learning something new that occurs in my friends', household residents', and/or my network. The more I secure my house residents' digital life and household network (especially WiFi), the more aggressive those strangers become in their hints and vague suggestions. They also increase their frequency of showing up in random outfits around my household, pretending to be performing some public work, such as blowing leaves.



The problem is that I can't control and secure everything in my household network. Using secure email accounts, WhatsApp/Signal, stopping use of IMS, changing all landline and mobile phone numbers, carriers, deleting some accounts, changing some account usernames, emails, passwords, adding 2-step authentication, blocking ports, blocking local network device discovery, etc. is not going to prevent WiFi snooping on at least 2 WiFi-only devices (no SIM cards) that are without VPN and are very susceptible to KRACK Attack. The data coming from those 2 WiFi devices to router is leaking I don't know what to do about it... These devices are too dear to household residents', can't be updated further, and do not have VPN support. The only good part is that no person-to-person communication takes place on those devices. They are exclusively for media playback, but they are connected to several accounts. What can I do?