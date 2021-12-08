How to remove these screws?

Hi all,New here on the Forum and currently busy with an Coolermaster Cosmos II Case, Modding it. But to paint certain parts I need to remove some screws I've never seen before, and I can't seen to get them out. Here are some pictures:Its little circle screws with a little circle hole in them, I thought I'd remove them with the appropriate tool that fits the hole but the screw won't turn and seems to be stuck/held in place on the other side.I'd appreciate some advice. Are those screws even meant to be removed, and how do you do that?Thanks for your time reading thisI hope there an answer!Edit: 1st photo is the underside of where those screws come out