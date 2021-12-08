How to remove these screws?

B

Bob the Builder

n00b
Joined
Dec 7, 2021
Messages
1
Hi all,

New here on the Forum and currently busy with an Coolermaster Cosmos II Case, Modding it. But to paint certain parts I need to remove some screws I've never seen before, and I can't seen to get them out. Here are some pictures:

Its little circle screws with a little circle hole in them, I thought I'd remove them with the appropriate tool that fits the hole but the screw won't turn and seems to be stuck/held in place on the other side.

I'd appreciate some advice. Are those screws even meant to be removed, and how do you do that?

Thanks for your time reading this :) I hope there an answer!

Edit: 1st photo is the underside of where those screws come out
 

Attachments

  • 20211207_235258.jpg
    20211207_235258.jpg
    282.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20211207_235234.jpg
    20211207_235234.jpg
    484 KB · Views: 0
  • 20211207_235223.jpg
    20211207_235223.jpg
    551 KB · Views: 0
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
6,850
Those appear to be rivets, not screws. Rivets are permanent fasteners, and are not meant to be removed. However, you can drill them out, just have to be careful.
 
Nasgul

Nasgul

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 11, 2005
Messages
146
You can drill them out, but if you'd need to reattach the part to the case again, buy a kit of 6-32 screws/nuts and reattach, also may have to paint the screws to match. Rather than buying a ratchet and pins, which is more expensive, cut the screws down to size.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top