How to power add-on USB card

I just bought a Rosewell RC-508 pcie card for additional rear USB ports, and it has an (optional?) secondary power connector that is molex. My modular PSU does not come with any kind of molex adapter, so I'm wondering what is the best way to draw power from the PSU using a converter? I still have a number of connections open on the PSU, including peripheral, VGA, even another CPU. Does each connection vary in output voltage? Which connector on the PSU should I use to power this card? I'm not finding a ton of molex adapters online, and the ones I am finding are 1x6pin (or 8pin) to 2xMolex. I don't have any other molex devices, but i suppose I could split off some of my 3-pin fans with a molex adapter if that would be better than running them off the board on 3/4-pin Y-splitters.