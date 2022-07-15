How to force a more recent Android version on an old Smartphone?

Hello,
I own a Wiko Rainbow Jam 3G, which came out in 2015 with Android 5.1. Because of my bank I need a more recent version of Android, the problem is the update won't work and I'm stuck with said version.
My question is, is there a way to install a newer version manually? I don't really mind if it means using an unofficial Android version, as long as it does the job, I'm fine with it.

Thanks for the potential answers!
 
