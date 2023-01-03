How to force a firmware flash on Samsung ssd?

Hey all.



TLDR: How the hell do you FORCE a firmware flash on a Sammy 950 Pro M.2 drive?



Full version:

I recently attempted a firmware update on my 512 GB Samsung 950 Pro NVMe M.2 SSD using Samsung Magician, and after the required reboot for the flash, I can't boot into windows. Windows auto-recovery didn't work. I tried fixing and repairing the MBR, I tried cleaning the drive and reinstalling windows from scratch... I always encounter error messages now. Considering the drive only has about 13TB of data written to it in it's lifetime, this leads me to wonder if there was a firmware flash failure of some sort. Unfortunately, numerous Google searches have yielded no information on how to FORCE a firmware flash. I've tried to do so using both Samsung Magician in another system, but it says the drive is the current firmware, so it won't. I tried the Samsung firmware flashing utility to flash from USB, but it also won't give me an option to reflash the firmware since it also says the drive is current and exits out. Any other thoughts or suggestions welcome on how to force a firmware flash or other possible line of action.



Thanks!