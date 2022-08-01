How To Fix HP ENVY 4500 Scanner/Printer Not Scanning

Xarzu
n00b
- Joined
- Jan 6, 2017
- Messages
- 21
I solved a problem and I am posting this here so that others, who might have this problem, will have a solution too.
I have an HP ENVY 4500 scanner/printer. Eventhough it allows me to print, scanning is a suddenly not possible.
On the software Windows, side, when I click to "New Scan", the error is "Could not complete scan". I have download new drivers (I thinkj) and my comptuer still does not recognize the sanner.
On the sanner side, when I click the pannel to scan, it says that "No Computer Found". Which is strange because I am able to print from the computer.
I went to HP website to submit a ticket but after I put in the serial number of the device, it says my warranty has expired.
I found this
which led to this https://printerdrivers.com/hp-envy-4500-driver/
which led to this https://printerdrivers.com/hp-envy-4500-drivers-download/
And now I can scan again.
I have an HP ENVY 4500 scanner/printer. Eventhough it allows me to print, scanning is a suddenly not possible.
On the software Windows, side, when I click to "New Scan", the error is "Could not complete scan". I have download new drivers (I thinkj) and my comptuer still does not recognize the sanner.
On the sanner side, when I click the pannel to scan, it says that "No Computer Found". Which is strange because I am able to print from the computer.
I went to HP website to submit a ticket but after I put in the serial number of the device, it says my warranty has expired.
I found this
which led to this https://printerdrivers.com/hp-envy-4500-driver/
which led to this https://printerdrivers.com/hp-envy-4500-drivers-download/
And now I can scan again.