How to find your best settings for mouse DPI/sensitivity? Apex Legends...

Ive been PC gaming for like... 20 years. I have always had great twitch reflexes when playing first person shooters and good mouse coordination.



I realized the other day that Ive been having a tough-ish time in Apex Legends because I cant seem to get my mouse settings where I can snap to a person and/or follow them on screen without issue. I either always overshoot or undershoot where Im trying to point at. I dont seem to have the same problem in Warzone but I do not play that as much.



Do you guys play with a higher DPI and lower sensitivity or some other combination of settings? Ive got a Logitech MX518 and have my DPI set somewhere in the middle with sensitivity lower than default settings on Apex.