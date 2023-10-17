How to enable the same sound from 5 speakers?

Rev. Night
A lot of people are obsessed with 5.1, 7.1, directional audio every which way, and I get that, that's what I use my headphones for. But my Logitech Z5500s are for music only. Here, I want the same sound coming out of all 5 speakers. Nothing positional, just a 'dumb' feed, that I am surrounded by virtue of speaker placement. The Logitech user panel has a setting for mostly this, at 'Stereo x 2'. The issue is that it only puts sound out of my front/rear speakers (4 total). It ignores the Center speaker. So this Center speaker is dead silent.
My motherboard is an Asus TUF GAMING X670E-PLUS WIFI. Tech Specs:
How can I get 'Stereo x2' or something similar out of my center speaker?
thanks yall
