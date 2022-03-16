How to become an OEM system builder?

D

davidm71

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 11, 2004
Messages
1,526
Hi,

With all the confusion on using Microsoft OEM licenses beyond personal use was wondering how one would become a legal oem system builder so you could buy cheap oem license and install and configure it on a either a machine you build or reconfigured previously owned machine you charge a fee for the installation?

Thanks
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
38,579
davidm71 said:
Hi,

With all the confusion on using Microsoft OEM licenses beyond personal use was wondering how one would become a legal oem system builder so you could buy cheap oem license and install and configure it on a either a machine you build or reconfigured previously owned machine you charge a fee for the installation?

Thanks
Click to expand...
start a business, with proper licensing/tax numbers/etc, get an oem supplier, build/refurb systems.
 
D

davidm71

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 11, 2004
Messages
1,526
So I could use legal zoom and get a sole proprietorship and call it lets say davids systems or something then be completely legal. Whats an OEM supplier?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
38,579
davidm71 said:
So I could use legal zoom and get a sole proprietorship and call it lets say davids systems or something then be completely legal. Whats an OEM supplier?
Click to expand...
a company that sells parts direct to system builders/shops, most major cities have them. usually requires opening an account with them that needs business/tax numbers. parts prices are lower and you can buy oem parts where you provide the warranty on the systems you build. its how smaller shops run or at least did.
maybe even look into the refurb program
https://www.ifixit.com/Wiki/Microso...ertificate of Authenticity may be refurbished.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top