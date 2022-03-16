How to become an OEM system builder?

davidm71 said: So I could use legal zoom and get a sole proprietorship and call it lets say davids systems or something then be completely legal. Whats an OEM supplier? Click to expand...

a company that sells parts direct to system builders/shops, most major cities have them. usually requires opening an account with them that needs business/tax numbers. parts prices are lower and you can buy oem parts where you provide the warranty on the systems you build. its how smaller shops run or at least did.maybe even look into the refurb program