How to backup an external hard drive?

here's what i did in a similar scenario, my backup issues are that my desktop doubles as a home media server....with a rather extensive library these days.



as other members here educated me, a backup that is always attached to your system is not a great solution. it'll protect against a drive failure, but not against things like power surges or possibly a virus of some sort that wipes out your drives. as suggested, a regular internal drive is likely more reliable than a USB drive. i do use USB drives, but not for backup. my main storage is a bit of a Frankenstein, but i have several drives in good working order that i see no reason to toss away.



for the backup, i grabbed a HGST internal drive. when i need to run a backup, i have a USB dock for it. as my storage needs expand, i can just buy another one and continue to use the dock. only difference is i'll be buying two drives at a time instead of one. normally my backup drive is not connected and sits in the anti-static bag it arrived in.



since you asked about RAID with a USB drive, yes it is possible via software. i don't believe that there is a hardware method to do this. my running storage is actually 3 drives - 2 USB external and one internal. they're pooled together as one drive using storage spaces built right into windows 10. there is 3rd party software to do this and quite frankly it's better. storage spaces works, but it's pretty half-assed. i'm only using it because it meets my needs and i'm happy with that. it is rather limited. for example, if you were to partition a drive into two and wanted to put one of those partitions into the pool it cannot be done. full physical drive or nothing. storage spaces has other modes too such as mirrored.



this is a bare minimum solution, but as i said it meets my needs and i'm quite happy with that. only downside is i've seen the initial spinup time of my media drive(s) increase a bit since i now have to wait for all drives to sync up. it's not terrible.



in the future when one of these 3 drives decides to pack it in, i'll be removing them all and replacing with a single drive. i'll pool them again and add new drives as necessary.



interesting side note: i ran the number recently and found that using HDDs for backups is the most economical for most of us. tape is cheaper if you have massive amounts of data, but due to the high cost of the drive initially, isn't really worth the entry cost in my case. flash memory is more expensive per GB (or TB, whatever) and you'd end up with a bunch of flash drives. have fun trying to balance that. optical is just trash now. it's about twice the cost per GB as a HDD and burning discs is a pain in the ass. plus all the wasted space since you're always scrambling to fill every disc as much as possible.