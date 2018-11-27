How to backup an external hard drive?

I've just been backing up my files and folders on a stick up to now, but I'm ready to get a proper external hard drive.
My needs are simple, so I don't want nor need a NAS. I am a single home user, not on a network. I also find most cloud subscriptions too expensive.
What I would like to do is get an external hard drive, and back this up to another drive which I will store off site. I want to be able to update the off-site drive regularly (weekly/monthly). I figure I will accumulate 4TB over the next 5 years.
Questions:
1. Can I do this with by putting my external HDD in some kind of RAID configuration? Can I hot swap a disk with data on it in RAID 1, or does the disk I am swapping in have to be new and clean? If I have a 2-bay (or more) hard drive enclosure, I want to be able to switch out one of the drives for the off-site drive in order to update it. Is this possible?
2. If it's not possible, should I just have one external hard drive and copy it to my off-site drive? How do I do that?
3. So basically, I want to be able to copy what's on my external hard drive(s) to my off-site drive on a weekly/monthly basis. What's the simplest and cheapest way to accomplish this?
