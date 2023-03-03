How to Activate Windows Digital License using PowerShell

https://techlabs.blog/categories/gu...tions-activation-server-error-code-0x8007007b

I got the "We can't activate Windows on this device as we can't connect to your organization's activation server" error

so the PC must be off for a while. They have legal KMS lic.

from the above link, it says

$ProductKey = (Get-CimInstance -ClassName SoftwareLicensingService).OA3xOriginalProductKey
$Service = get-wmiObject -query 'select * from SoftwareLicensingService'
$Service.InstallProductKey($ProductKey)
$Service.RefreshLicenseStatus()
I just want to clarify, does someone really have to type out all that in the pwr. shell cmd. prompt?
 
