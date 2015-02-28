How the 'Memristor' Could Revolutionize Electronics

defaultluser said: Wait, so it's MLC Flash?



We've already had dozens of technologies that can operate at different voltage levels, including transistors. While irt's easier to think of these things as "digital," in the end everything is analog (and sometimes it's the only way to increase performance). Click to expand...

A "floating" voltage on a transistor is not ideal. It is subject to decay and error detection. Where as if you have something that can sit at a definent value, it is much easier to work with. When using the floating voltage on NAND, you have to put in a good deal of error detection because there is the chance that the voltage will not be exactly where you want it. Now you have to decide is this voltage in no mans land because it's a high voltage of the low voltage or low voltage of a high voltage?For example if you have 3 states 1, 1.5, 2. If you get a 1.25, is it supposed to be a 1 or a 1.5? If you just have a value of 1 and 2, then a value of 1.25 is easy to figure out.