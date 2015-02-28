How the 'Memristor' Could Revolutionize Electronics

CommanderFrank
Cat Can't Scratch It
- Joined
- May 9, 2000
- Messages
- 75,399
Are you ready for a revolution in computing that took technology 37 years to catch up with the original concept? Hewlett Packard has been hard at work on the memristor that can and will change the way computers work. HP plans to introduce ‘The Machine”, a computer based on the memristor technology in 2020.
The memristor technology is a candidate for this crucial step: It could mean the end of the silicon era, giving us lower power consumption, the ability to compute more information, increased data storage and completely new logic patterns for our computers.