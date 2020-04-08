How Tad are you?

Hi guys.Just wanna hear your thoughts about this.I don't know much about Qpad keyboards since i never owned one before, but i kinda like their mouse building quality.Anyway, i bought a Qpad MK-30 for my 7yr old son a couple month ago and yesterday i noticed this.For me, the most important thing is the story behind the failure. Was it the poor trainee that had a bad day?Have anyone else noticed anything like this before?